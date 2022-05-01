Hundreds gather for annual Blazin’ BBQ Festival

Advertise with Us
Thousands of people came out to support local businesses with the goal of support their first responders.
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - After two years, Manila’s Blazin’ BBQ Festival returned, with the mission of putting smiles on everyone’s faces. and giving back to the town’s first responders.

Danny Hoskins has been competing in the BBQ contest for three years, and he said after not having the festival for a couple of years it made this year even more special.

“I mean just look around here, there are thousands of people that love this event,” said Hoskins. “This year more than ever before.”

All the proceeds from the festival go to the Manila Volunteer Fire Department and Fire Chief Sonny Dill said without an event like this, he doesn’t know what the department would do.

“It’s very important for us to be able to buy rescue equipment and other kinds of needs,” said Dill. “we need those supplies to protect our citizens.”

Dill added in a small town, when the largest event of the year is canceled you don’t get to see everyone in the community.

“I mean we went two years without having anything for the community at all,” said Dill. “Just to see this and have people come up to us and say we are just so glad to be back out in fellowship with one another is special.”

The festival had activities for all ages, including young Ayden Prince who said his favorite spot to get food was at Bossed Up BBQ.

“It was so good,” said Prince. “I love ribs and I could eat theirs for the rest of my life.”

The festival also allows businesses like Bossed Up BBQ to get their name out there. The caterers said this is going to expand their business.

If you are interested in their BBQ catering contact (870)-476-4028.

