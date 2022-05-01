Advertise with Us
Gov. Hutchinson considering presidential run; Trump ‘not a factor’ in his decision

Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Gov. Asa Hutchinson(KSLA)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said Sunday he is considering a run for the White House, even if former President Donald Trump throws his hat back in the ring.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” the governor said he was weighing his options and would “still consider running” even if the former president entered the race.

“You’ve got to get through, of course, this year. But that’s an option that’s on the table,” Hutchinson said.

The governor said the former president’s candidacy was “not a factor” in his decision-making process.

“I’ve made it clear: I think we ought to have a different direction in the future,” he said. “I think he did a lot of good things for our country; but, we need to go a different direction.”

Former President Trump has not announced if he will run again in 2024.

Click here to view Hutchinson’s interview.

