First Alert: Tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe storms are rolling through parts of the Mid-South tonight.
Parts of our viewing area will experience heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the night.
National Weather Service:
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lee and St. Francis counties AR until 9:30 p.m.
- Tornado warning issued for Lee County AR until 9 p.m.
- Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Fayette and Shelby counties TN and Coahoma, Tunica, Tate, Panola, Lafayette, DeSoto and Quitman counties MS until 2:00 a.m.
- Tornado warning issued for Lee and St. Francis counties AR until 8:30 p.m.
