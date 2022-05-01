Advertise with Us
First Alert: Tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe storms are rolling through parts of the Mid-South tonight.

Parts of our viewing area will experience heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the night.

  • Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lee and St. Francis counties AR until 9:30 p.m.
  • Tornado warning issued for Lee County AR until 9 p.m.
  • Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Fayette and Shelby counties TN and Coahoma, Tunica, Tate, Panola, Lafayette, DeSoto and Quitman counties MS until 2:00 a.m.
  • Tornado warning issued for Lee and St. Francis counties AR until 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

