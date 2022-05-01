First Alert: Tornado warning for parts of the Mid-South until 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe storms are rolling through parts of the Mid-South tonight.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Parts of our viewing area will experience heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the night.

National Weather Service:

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Lee and St. Francis counties AR until 9:30 p.m.

Tornado warning issued for Lee County AR until 9 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Fayette and Shelby counties TN and Coahoma, Tunica, Tate, Panola, Lafayette, DeSoto and Quitman counties MS until 2:00 a.m.

Tornado warning issued for Lee and St. Francis counties AR until 8:30 p.m.

NWS Memphis has issued a TORNADO WARNING for St. Francis, Lee. Tune to WMC Action News 5 now or go to https://t.co/dwEXMIA6R2 for more information from the First Alert Weather Team. #WMCFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/PHzKVjTRC4 — Ron Childers (@RonChilders) May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.