Dry today but an active pattern tomorrow & most of the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Dry and warm today with highs in the low 80s. The pattern will become active again Monday thanks to a front that will stall across the area. This will mean daily chances of showers and storms through Friday. Temperatures will stay close to 80 with a slight dip into the mid 70s Friday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and light winds.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in near 80, lows in the upper 60s and a southeast wind at 10-15 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Right now the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and lows 80s on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.