Draymond Green ejected from game, Grizzlies lead at halftime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors began their Western Conference semi-final series of the NBA Playoffs Sunday.

A scary moment in the second quarter of Game 1: Golden State forward Draymond Green pulls Memphis forward Brandon Clarke to the floor on a shot attempt.

The moment was caught on camera and shared on Twitter by Action Network.

Draymond Green has been ejected from the game... pic.twitter.com/tk4NBOEHpP — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 1, 2022

Green would be assessed a grade-2 flagrant foul and automatically ejected from the game.

By definition, a “flagrant foul--penalty (2)” is ruled when “contact committed against a player, with or without the ball, is interpreted [by officials] to be unnecessary and excessive.”

The Grizzlies led the Warriors at halftime, 61-55.

