Daily chances of rain & storms this week but not a washout everyday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - First Weather: It’s been a warm and sunny day and dry, but this wonderful weather won’t last. The pattern will become active again Monday thanks to a front that will stall across the area. This will mean daily chances of showers and storms through Friday. Any storms that develop this week could produce gusty wind, heavy rainfall, and hail. Temperatures will stay close to 80 with a slight dip into the mid 70s by Friday.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 50s and a light northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy early followed by rain and storms in the afternoon and evening. Highs near and northeasterly winds at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms early with lows in the upper 60s and a light northwesterly wind at 5-10 mph.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon with highs back near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but rain chances will be lower, and many will stay dry, highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday rain and storms will be likely again with highs in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance of a shower or two, highs will be slightly cooler in the mid 70s. Right now, the weekend looks dry with partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s Saturday and lows 80s on Sunday.

