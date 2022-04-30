Warm temperatures and dry for now, but an active pattern begins this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Above average temperatures will be in place through the weekend, but a cold front will enter from the west late tomorrow bringing rain and thunderstorms to much of the Mid-South. The front will stall over the Mid-South keeping clouds and the chance of rain in the forecast through next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers late afternoon and evening along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of an early morning shower then Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

