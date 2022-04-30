Tracking a cold front today & an unsettled pattern for most of next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Warm and breezy today along with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms developing mainly after 4 PM. Some storms could be strong and contain gusty wind and hail. Scattered showers and storms will be likely tonight, as a cold front moves across the Mid-South. There could be a shower early Sunday, otherwise dry. The front will stall across our area which will mean daily chances for rain and storms next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers late afternoon and evening along with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of an early morning shower then Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and westerly winds at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the lower 60s and light northeasterly winds.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 80 degrees, and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower and high temperatures in the mid 70s.

