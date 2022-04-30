Advertise with Us
Mississippi providing digital subscriptions to schools

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than $20 million worth of digital subscriptions are headed to school districts in Mississippi.

The Mississippi Department of Education said the money will enhance digital learning experiences.

The subscriptions will be paid for by the American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds.

The department said the subscriptions cover topics like reading fluency, problem-solving skills and more.

