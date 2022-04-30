Advertise with Us
Local artist NLE Choppa gives back to the Bluff City
By Bria Bolden
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 19-year-old NLE Choppa is one of the youngest artists who will take the stage at Beale Street Music Festival.

But before the music, he got his start here in the Bluff City playing basketball at Houston and Cordova High Schools.

Today, he spent time at a local preparatory school with an important message on serving his community.

Memphis rap star Bryson Potts, also known as NLE Choppa, is a native Memphian.

He’s just 19-years-old and is taking the hip-hop world by storm.

But for him, its more than the music. It’s about giving back to his community.

“Just install the brightness on the kids and just let them know that’s cool to be able to want to come to school, want to learn, want to do math, reading science whatever it is to better their hands and enhance their brain, I feel like to be in the community more so than anything,” NLE Choppa said.

It’s the fourth year he’s challenged students in the “Need Learning Everyday Challenge” encouraging 2nd to 5th graders to read 100,000 words by the end of the school year.

And giving those who exceed that goal an award and a bit a bling.

“I know it’s going to come out to Memphis because this is where all started at,” NLE Choppa said.

Kicking off his nationwide tour in Memphis at Beale Street Music Festival is special for Potts.

Music lovers can expect quite a show from this Memphis made rapper.

“They’re going to expect energy, entertainment more so than anything. It’s not me performing. It’s a real interaction with my fans. A real one I want to share every time I go on before. Just being able to connect with them I know they support me it’s just enough for me to just give them the best show I can give,” NLE Choppa said.

You can catch NLE Choppa at the Zyn Stage during the Beale Street Music Festival tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.

