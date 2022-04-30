Isolated storms possible this evening and a few could be severe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for northeast Arkansas until 11 PM. Isolated showers or storms will develop this evening. Any storm could be strong with gusty wind or small hail. These storms will move into west TN and north MS overnight. Temperatures will hold in the 70s early then fall into the 60s overnight. Winds will be southwest at 10-20 mph ahead of the storms.

OVERNIGHT: Isolated showers and storms will end east and south of Memphis late with slow clearing by sunrise. Lows will be around 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph. It will remain dry Sunday night with a few clouds and lows in the mid 60s.

UNSETTLED WEATHER THIS WEEK: Rain or storms are likely off and on all week with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 60s. The highest chances right now are Monday and Tuesday but there may be another high chance late week. There are now signs we could be somewhat dry next weekend.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

