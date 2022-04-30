Caught on Camera: Suspect wanted for daycare break in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a man that broke into a daycare on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call of a business burglary on Austin Peay on April 28.

The suspect is a white man that was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a maroon hat and a camo backpack.

Video surveillance footage shows the man entering the business through a window.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police encourage anyone with information on the suspect or incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.