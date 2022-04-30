Caught on Camera: Suspect wanted for daycare break in
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are searching for a man that broke into a daycare on Thursday.
Officers responded to a call of a business burglary on Austin Peay on April 28.
The suspect is a white man that was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a maroon hat and a camo backpack.
Video surveillance footage shows the man entering the business through a window.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Police encourage anyone with information on the suspect or incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
