Beale Street Music Festival announces shuttle changes

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May organizers implemented some changes today to provide smoother access into the Beale Street Music Festival.

The drop-off location for shuttles will now be at the South Entrance Gate, which is at Southern Avenue and Early Maxwell Boulevard.

Buses will no longer drop off festival goers at the North Gate off Central Avenue.

That includes both MATA and University Park and Ride Shuttles.

Pick up locations downtown and at the University of Memphis remain the same.

The will call is also moved to the south entry gate.

These changes are an effort to try and make arriving to the Festival site easier and alleviate congestion at the North Gate.

