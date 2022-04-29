Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Your First Alert to a warmer and somewhat more active pattern for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong southerly flow is bringing warmer air and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move into the area this weekend. The front will bring weekend rain and thunderstorms and then stall over the area keeping clouds and rain chances in place for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, and breezy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening and continuing overnight along with high temperatures near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Rainfall will average a quarter to half an inch for most areas. Showers end early Sunday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

