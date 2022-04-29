Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman charged in shooting outside Memphis grocery store

Ashley Jeffries charged in grocery store shooting(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in police custody after firing a gun at another woman outside a Memphis grocery store Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a shooting at the County Line Grocery store on Tuchlahoma Road around 2:30 p.m. where witnesses said a verbal confrontation between two women led to gunfire.

A woman in a white Nissan Altima allegedly fired a single shot striking the victim, according to police. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The alleged shooter, identified as Ashley Jeffries, was arrested during a traffic stop with multiple children in the car. Memphis police say a black handgun fell from a car seat in front of officers during the arrest.

Jeffires is charged with unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, criminal attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

