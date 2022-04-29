Woman arrested, charged after hitting a crossing guard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been taken into custody after a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday.

Memphis Police say they responded to the scene at North McLean and Faxon and found that a crossing guard had been hit and the suspect fled the scene.

On Friday, 31-year-old Jaton Bogan went to the Traffic Office and was taken into custody.

Bogan was charged with aggravated assault, accident involving personal injury, not having a driver’s license and violation of financial responsibility.

