Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Whistleblower told FDA about baby formula issues months before recall, complaint says

FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant...
FILE PHOTO - A whistleblower alerted the FDA to alleged safety lapses at a baby formula plant months before recalls happened, a complaint shows.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A whistleblower complained to the Food and Drug Administration about safety concerns months before infant formula was taken off store shelves, according to newly released documents.

Three popular brands of formula produced at the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan were recalled in February.

Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after drinking the formula, and two children died.

The recall included several types of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand products.

The whistleblower complaint was sent in October and released this week.

A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated.

The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns, and he was one of several people who came forward about safety issues.

Abbott said it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation.

The federal agency also is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. After receiving the complaint in October, the former employee was not interviewed until December.

The FDA did not do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Kaitlin Bergan
Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide

Latest News

FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
FDA sets June meetings on COVID vaccines for youngest kids
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Georgia man 2nd Capitol rioter to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy
There is a heavy police presence Friday in Henry County on Highway 150 and Illinois 17.
Deputy struck, killed during car chase in Illinois
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday,...
Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records
Willy Joseph Cancel, 22,was killed Monday while working for a military contracting company that...
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine