What you need to know before entering Liberty Park for Beale Street Music Festival
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of people are expected at Liberty Park this weekend for the annual Beale Street Music Festival.
In less than 12 hours the gates at Liberty Park will be open to welcome festival-goers for this year’s festival.
Over 70,000 people are expected to be here over the weekend enjoying live music on multiple stages. There are artists from virtually every genre from blues to hip hop to rock.
Performers for this year’s festival include Van Morrison, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne, Three 6 Mafia, Weezer, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio and more.
Before you head out the door Friday evening, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.
Items you can bring to BSMF
- Bags, backpacks, fanny packs & purses. Size limits for large bags.
- One sealed 20z water bottle
- Non-aerosol sunscreen
- Sunglasses and hats
Prohibited items for BSMF
- Selfie sticks
- Drones
- Outside food/drinks
- Strollers
- Weapons of any kind (pocket knives, pepper spray, etc.)
