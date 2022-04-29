What you need to know before entering Liberty Park for Beale Street Music Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tens of thousands of people are expected at Liberty Park this weekend for the annual Beale Street Music Festival.

In less than 12 hours the gates at Liberty Park will be open to welcome festival-goers for this year’s festival.

Over 70,000 people are expected to be here over the weekend enjoying live music on multiple stages. There are artists from virtually every genre from blues to hip hop to rock.

Performers for this year’s festival include Van Morrison, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne, Three 6 Mafia, Weezer, Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio and more.

Before you head out the door Friday evening, there are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Items you can bring to BSMF

Bags, backpacks, fanny packs & purses. Size limits for large bags.



One sealed 20z water bottle



Non-aerosol sunscreen



Sunglasses and hats



Prohibited items for BSMF

Selfie sticks

Drones

Outside food/drinks

Strollers

Weapons of any kind (pocket knives, pepper spray, etc.)

Things you need to know before arriving at the #BSMF22 gates. You can find the full list of FAQs on our website and mobile app.

