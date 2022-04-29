Warm weekend ahead with a brief window for isolated storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy the rest of the day with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with Lows will in the mid 60s. The weather should remain dry for the start of Beale Street Music Fest. The first show starts at 5:45 PM. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

BEALE STREET MUSIC FEST FORECAST: It will remain dry and warm for all the performances tonight and Sunday. The only chance for a shower or storm will be Saturday evening between 6 PM and midnight. You can check the Action News 5 First Alert Weather App during the shows tomorrow night to see if rain or storms are close by. We’ll be sending updates out for those of you at BSMF throughout the weekend.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Saturday will be mostly cloudy early with midday sun and then a chance of an isolated showers or storms between 3 PM and 9 PM. Any storm could be strong with gusty wind or small hail, mainly north of Memphis. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday night, especially after 10 PM. Lows will be in the mid 60s. Sunday will become mostly sunny and mainly dry with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain or storms are likely off and on all week into the weekend with highs in the 70s to near 80 and lows in the 60s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

