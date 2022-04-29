Advertise with Us
Two arrested in 2021 Arlington home invasion

Christopher Schweigler and Jacob Cutberth
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men are in custody following a 10-month investigation into a 2021 home invasion in Arlington.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, their deputies responded to a home where a woman says she was awakened in the middle of the night by two men with guns walking towards her.

The two men are accused of stealing a small safe containing bank documents, jewelry and cash. Deputies say the victim was unharmed.

One of the suspects, 27-year-old Christoppher Schweigler was arrested on an unrelated warrant for theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, firearm charges, evading arrest, and assaulting an officer. He was later indicted on this case.

The second suspect, 29-year-old Jacob Cutbert, was indicted April 26th and apprehended by a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office fugitive team.

Schweigler and Cutberth are charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, and especially aggravated kidnapping, due to preventing the victim from leaving her home during the robbery.

