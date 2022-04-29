Advertise with Us
Special agents investigating shooting involving West Memphis police, suspect in custody

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A Memphis man is in the hospital after an overnight shooting involving West Memphis police ended with a gunshot wound to the suspect’s leg.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police detailing the incident, West Memphis police received a call about a theft at the Family Dollar on East Broadway at 8:20 p.m.Thursday.

While West Memphis officers responded to the initial call, they spotted a suspect they believed to be involved in the store theft while walking near the intersection of 18th and Broadway, according to ASP.

The suspect, later identified as, 24-year-old Nickalous Reed Jones, allegedly fled on foot as officers tried to catch up.

He then reportedly fired shots at officers during the chase. An officer returned fire striking Jones in the leg.

He was taken into custody and treated at a Memphis hospital.

No officers were injured during the incident.

ASP says the suspect’s wound is non-life-threatening.

