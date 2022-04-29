Advertise with Us
Registered sex offender convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old

Rico Reed
Rico Reed(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man previously convicted of rape in Ohio has been convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney General, an 11-year-old girl was sleeping on a couch while visiting her aunt when she woke up to a family friend, 41-year-old Rico Reed, fondling her.

The girl told Reed to stop and then texted her mother about what happened.

Reed was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

In 2007, Reed was convicted of raping a 22-year-old woman after forcing his was into her home. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

