Rain chances for the weekend but not a washout

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Today will be a warm one and it will stay warm all weekend as a strong southerly flow will usher in warm air from the coast. A cold front will bring rain chances for the weekend but it won’t be a washout. The front will keep us with rain chances for the weekend and into next week as it stalls across the region.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, warm, and breezy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a breezy South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated showers and storms developing in the afternoon & evening. Highs near 80 and southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and storms with lows in the low 60s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Showers end early morning, with skies becoming partly cloudy, afternoon highs in the lower 80s, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms along with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

