Northpoint Christian School questioned for controversial lesson plan

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A teacher’s lesson plan takes a controversial turn, now parents and alums wants answers from the private school in Southaven.

Action News 5 received this image posted near restrooms in the East Wing of Northpoint Christian High School.

The photo is making the rounds on social media, but we have not located the original photographer.

A former student who wanted to remain anonymous says they have family attending the school.

“When I first saw this my initial reaction was shock. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing it made my stomach hurt.”

In a letter to parents the head of Northpoint says the image was used for a lesson plan, and says it was a cropped picture of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision.

The school says, “The image was part of a fuller Civil Rights history gallery in a U.S. History class demonstrating the evolution of the Civil rights movement through case law as part of a timeline.”

“You would think that an adult would comprehend the weight of what those posters mean and what they stood for,” said the former student.

The school stated they we will reevaluate how this material is covered in the future.

“I would love to see the school implement some racial bias and gender bias training. I think that, that is really needed not just for Northpoint but for every institution everywhere,” said the former student.

