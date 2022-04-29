Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Mid-South Hero: Anesthesiologist has spent decades giving back

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A caring family man, with a passion for giving back to those less fortunate, are highlights of this month’s Mid-South Hero.

IBM sales seemed like a natural choice when Jim West graduated with a business degree from Memphis State University in 1973. But it didn’t take long for him to realize, that his heart wasn’t in it.

Jim’s true passion for helping others lead him to medical school.

It was there he found a path in anesthesiology, and, eventually, the opportunity to work with liver transplant patients.

“Liver transplants – every case is a challenge. Every case is different... makes me be able to use everything I’ve learned over the years to try to do a good job,” Dr. West said.

Dr. West currently serves as the Director of Transplant Anesthesiology at Methodist Healthcare, for the James Eason Transplant Institute. But his expertise reaches far beyond Memphis. With mission trips to Peru and Haiti, Dr. West has worked to train other physicians and provide routine medical care to those in need.

“Sometimes the most rewarding or the most valuable thing you can do are the things that touch a lot of people at one time that probably never even know your name,” Dr. West said.

In addition to his work overseas, charities closer to home are also important to Dr. West. Organizations like the Young Women’s Christian Association.

“Of all the organizations that do help women, they’re the only organization that has 24 hour rescue service for domestic violence,” Dr. West said.

Additionally, his time at St. Jude has prompted decades of giving to children with cancer.

“I’ve, through the help of many of my partners been able to raise enough money to grant a wish for a child every year around Christmas time through make a wish of the Mid-South for probably at least the last 20 years,” Dr. West said.

West’s determination to become a doctor has now transformed into a determination to use those talents to help those around him.

“To whom much is given, much is expected, and I’ve really been very fortunate…and I think when you receive those things - not everybody’s lucky enough to receive them – I think it’s important to give back and to use those gifts that you’re given for good,” Dr. West said.

Making the Mid-South a better place through thoughtful, caring work, congratulations Dr. Jim West you are this month’s Mid-South Hero

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Latest News

Mid-South Hero: Anesthesiologist has spent decades giving back
Mid-South Hero: Anesthesiologist has spent decades giving back
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Final prep underway at Liberty Park for Beale Street Music Festival
Crews, neighbors prepare for thousands of people at BSMF
Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday
Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday