Memphis police report 3 injured in separate shootings within 6 hours

MGN
MGN(Pixabay)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say three people are in the hospital after three separate shootings within six hours.

The first shooting happened just before 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Getwell Road and Elliston Road. Police say a woman was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Around 12:48 a.m. police responded to a second shooting at Frayser Boulevard and Rangeline Road in Frayser. A man was found shot on the scene and is listed in critical condition.

The suspect is believed to be a black woman who was driving a silver SUV in this area, according to Memphis police. No additional suspect information is available.

A third person was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Friday at the Motel 6 on South Pauline Road in the Medical District. Police say the man is also in critical condition.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

If you have any information about these investigations, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

