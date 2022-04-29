Memphis police report 3 injured in separate shootings within 6 hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say three people are in the hospital after three separate shootings within six hours.
The first shooting happened just before 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the area of Getwell Road and Elliston Road. Police say a woman was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Around 12:48 a.m. police responded to a second shooting at Frayser Boulevard and Rangeline Road in Frayser. A man was found shot on the scene and is listed in critical condition.
The suspect is believed to be a black woman who was driving a silver SUV in this area, according to Memphis police. No additional suspect information is available.
A third person was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Friday at the Motel 6 on South Pauline Road in the Medical District. Police say the man is also in critical condition.
A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.
If you have any information about these investigations, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
