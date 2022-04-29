Man arrested, charged with kidnapping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD arrested a man after he allegedly tried to kidnap two children.

According to the affidavit, James Lewis approached a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old while they were playing outside of a building on South Avant.

Lewis then grabbed one of the children by the arm and attempted to drag them away.

The report says one of the children’s parents heard screaming and saw Lewis pulling one of the children by the arm toward the front of the building while he kept saying “This is my daughter.”

The parent was able to prevent Lewis from taking the child and held Lewis until police could arrive.

Lewis is charged with kidnapping.

