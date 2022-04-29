Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged with kidnapping

James Lewis
James Lewis(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MPD arrested a man after he allegedly tried to kidnap two children.

According to the affidavit, James Lewis approached a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old while they were playing outside of a building on South Avant.

Lewis then grabbed one of the children by the arm and attempted to drag them away.

The report says one of the children’s parents heard screaming and saw Lewis pulling one of the children by the arm toward the front of the building while he kept saying “This is my daughter.”

The parent was able to prevent Lewis from taking the child and held Lewis until police could arrive.

Lewis is charged with kidnapping.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 28, 2022
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 28, 2022
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 28, 2022