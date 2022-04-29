Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park

Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they...
Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than a quarter-million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because they can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

The recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Explorers with 2.3-liter engines, as well as 3-liter and 3.3-liter hybrids and the 3-liter ST. Also included are 2020 and 2021 Explorer Police hybrids and those with 3.3-liter gas engines.

Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators say that a rear axle mounting bolt can fracture and cause the drive shaft to disconnect. If that happens, the SUVs can roll away even if they are placed in park gear, without the parking brake on.

The documents say Ford has 235 warranty claims due to the problem. The company says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Depending on the model, dealers will replace a bushing and the axle cover, or they will update electronic parking brake software. Owners will be notified by mail starting June 6.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
Kaitlin Bergan
Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide

Latest News

Daytona’s first female UPS driver helps welcome 1,500 others into 25-year accident-free honor club
California authorities are calling for the public's help in the search for Alexis Gabe, who...
Young woman missing; family offers reward for information
Willy Joseph Cancel, an American fighting in Ukraine, has been killed.
Relatives: Former US Marine killed fighting in Ukraine
Emergency services are working in the area following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday,...
Ukraine slams Kyiv attack amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Excluding the especially volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices rose 5.2%...
Inflation gauge surged 6.6% in March, fastest pace since 1982