Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Drug take-back day returns to Oxford

Drug take-back day returns to Oxford
Drug take-back day returns to Oxford(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Drug take-back day is tomorrow in Oxford, Mississippi.

Oxford Police Department is encouraging anyone with unused prescriptions to participate.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. individuals can stop by OPD on Molly Barr Road to drop off any left over or unused prescriptions.

The event is being held to promote properly discarding unused drugs and avoid accidents or substance abuse.

Unused drugs can get into the hands of children or someone who might misuse them, become addicted or even overdose.

Communicare will also be participating the event and giving free prescription lock boxes to members of the community.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Kaitlin Bergan
Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide

Latest News

Rico Reed
Registered sex offender convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old
Clyde Stephens, Amanda Vanelli and Christopher Amsden
3 charged in deadly double shooting at hotel near Wolfchase Galleria
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Special agents investigating shooting involving West Memphis police, suspect in custody