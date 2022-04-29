Drug take-back day returns to Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Drug take-back day is tomorrow in Oxford, Mississippi.

Oxford Police Department is encouraging anyone with unused prescriptions to participate.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. individuals can stop by OPD on Molly Barr Road to drop off any left over or unused prescriptions.

The event is being held to promote properly discarding unused drugs and avoid accidents or substance abuse.

Unused drugs can get into the hands of children or someone who might misuse them, become addicted or even overdose.

Communicare will also be participating the event and giving free prescription lock boxes to members of the community.

