Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Dashcam shows police chase, man jumping off I-55

Dashcam shows police chase that took a deadly turn
Dashcam shows police chase that took a deadly turn
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department released dashcam footage of a police chase earlier this month where a man lost his life.

***GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING***

WMPD says the chase began after they received a loitering call. The suspect tried to flee the scene while police were investigating and almost hit one of the officers.

Police then began to pursue the suspect’s vehicle, reaching speeds over 11 mph.

WMPD initiated a “PIT” maneuver that caused the vehicle to hit the outside barrier of the bridge before coming to a stop.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Darin Woodard, got out of the car through the back passenger door and jumped over the barrier of the bridge, falling 40 to 50 feet to the ground below.

Police attempted to perform life-saving measures on Woodard before EMS arrived and took him to Regional One where he later died from his injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was detained on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Latest News

Dashcam shows police chase that took a deadly turn
Dashcam shows police chase, man jumping off I-55
James Lewis
Man arrested, charged with kidnapping
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-April 28, 2022
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup