Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Best Life: Sleep apnea in kids

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- About one in every 50 kids will develop obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes brief periods of stopped breathing during sleep. Here’s what causes this sleep issue in kids.

Sleep is essential for helping kids re-charge, but children with sleep apnea don’t get the rest they need. The disorder can cause pauses in breathing that affect sleep quality and lead to daytime sleepiness, behavior issues, and more.

“If you look at the bottom third of a classroom in performance, over half those kids will have undiagnosed sleep apnea,” said Floyd Livingston, MD, a pediatric pulmonologist at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Livingston said many kids with sleep apnea will be misdiagnosed as being hyperactive. According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, as many as 25 percent of kids diagnosed with ADHD may actually have sleep apnea.

And while most cases of sleep apnea in adults are caused by obesity, enlarged tonsils and adenoids are usually to blame in children. The condition most often affects kids between ages two and eight.

“That’s when kids are growing the fastest. So they’re increasing in height but their width is not increasing as quickly so their airway resistance goes up during that time,” said Livingston.

Some common symptoms to watch out for include: snoring, gasping for breath, night sweats, bedwetting, sleepwalking, and choking during sleep. The good news is surgery to remove enlarged tonsils and adenoids can help kids find relief.

Other treatments include anti-inflammatory or antihistamine medicines, orthodontic devices, or a CPAP machine. The important thing is to get treated so your child can rest easy.

Doctors diagnose sleep apnea in kids by performing an overnight sleep study in a lab. During this test, a special machine measures specific body functions while the child sleeps. It’s painless and non-invasive.

Contributors to this news report include: Julie Marks, Producer; Roque Correa, Editor

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
Kaitlin Bergan
Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies
The Cross County Sheriff's jail roster showed Maegan Morian was booked into the jail Wednesday...
Wynne High School teacher arrested, booked into jail
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide
Caught on Camera: Suspects wanted in American Way homicide

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rising in Shelby County
COVID-19 cases rising in Shelby County, experts advise playing it safe
Best Life
Best Life: Personalized care helping patients with asthma and allergies
Best Life
Best Life: Sleep apnea in kids
WSMV Delta-8 regulation
Lawmakers move to regulate Delta-8 products