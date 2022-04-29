3 charged in deadly double shooting at hotel near Wolfchase Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are facing charges in connection to a deadly double shooting near Wolfchase Galleria Thursday.

According to jail records, Clyde Stephens, Amanda Vanelli and Christopher Amsden are all behind bars after one person was shot and another was shot and killed at the Extended Stay America on Horizon Lake Drive.

An affidavit detailing the shooting says officers were checking the lot around 4 a.m. when they noticed a silver GMC Acadia parked next to a green Chevrolet Silverado.

The female driver of the Acadia, identified as Vanelli, got into the passenger seat of the Silverado to meet a man about purchasing a handgun.

Police say during the transaction, Amsden got out of the Acadia armed with a gun and approached the Silverado on the driver’s side, then Stephens approached the vehicle on the passenger side.

Amsden and Stephens are accused of firing shots into the truck striking the driver of the Silverado and a Kia Sorento with a woman inside, according to the affidavit.

Vanelli then got out of the passenger seat of the victim’s car as he fled the scene, police say. Officers tracked the man down on Highway 64. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim told police Vanelli took the gun after the shooting and recognized Stephen as Vanelli’s boyfriend. Stephens was arrested after police say, they saw him throw three handguns under a tree near the scene.

Back at the scene, the woman in the Sorento was shot; Amsden was rendering aid to her just before he was arrested.

The woman later died in the hospital.

The affidavit says once in custody Vanelli admitted to setting up the robbery and driving Stephens and Amsden to the scene.

Vanelli is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and drug charges. Her bond is set at $160,000.

Stephens is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession/employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Amsden is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

