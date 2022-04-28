Suspect wanted for Tchulahoma Road shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect responsible for a shooting on Tchulahoma Road Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting off of East Shelby Drive at 2:31 p.m. and found one man shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect is known, but they fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

