Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Suspect wanted for Tchulahoma Road shooting

Suspect wanted for Tchulahoma Road shooting
Suspect wanted for Tchulahoma Road shooting(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are searching for a suspect responsible for a shooting on Tchulahoma Road Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting off of East Shelby Drive at 2:31 p.m. and found one man shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect is known, but they fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship

Latest News

What you need to know about parking during Beale Street Music Festival
Crews, neighbors prepare for thousands of people at BSMF
Curbing Crime: Law enforcement, city leaders weigh in on security efforts downtown
Curbing Crime: Law enforcement, city leaders weigh in on security efforts downtown
Change this caption before publishing.
Memphis attorney convicted of stealing funds from client
Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday
Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday