Sunset kayaking kicks off weekend of events on the riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some free family-friendly events are happening down on the river this weekend.

The signature Sunset Kayak is back and kicks off tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mud Island boat ramp. People can take part in free 30-minute paddling sessions.

Friday, the community can take part in Arbor Day Tree Planting on the south end of Mud Island from 4:40 to 6 p.m.

Grizz fans are also invited Friday to come out to Fourth Bluff Park for the Grizzlies Game 6 Watch Party. It will begin 30 minutes before tip-off.

Saturday from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. you can learn all about pollination and why it is important at the Pollinator Garden Party & Planting.

