Sunset kayaking kicks off weekend of events on the riverfront

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some free family-friendly events are happening down on the river this weekend.

George Abbott, Director of External Affairs with Memphis River Parks Partnership, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to find out more.

The signature Sunset Kayak is back and kicks off tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mud Island boat ramp. People can take part in free 30-minute paddling sessions.

Friday, the community can take part in Arbor Day Tree Planting on the south end of Mud Island from 4:40 to 6 p.m.

Grizz fans are also invited Friday to come out to Fourth Bluff Park for the Grizzlies Game 6 Watch Party. It will begin 30 minutes before tip-off.

Saturday from 10:30 am to 1 p.m. you can learn all about pollination and why it is important at the Pollinator Garden Party & Planting.

Click here for more details.

Watch the full interview in the video players above.

