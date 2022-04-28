Sun, some clouds and warm temperatures to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cool start this morning but sun will mix with clouds today with highs in the upper 70s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s. A stray shower is possible, but it’s a small chance. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs around 80. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers or storms and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80. A few storms could be strong in northwest TN and northeast Arkansas with gusty wind or hail. A passing shower or storm is possible Saturday night with lows in the mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and mainly dry with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain or storms are likely Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Dry weather should return late next week.

