The state of Arkansas is taking legal action against Family Dollar for not address rat infestation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The state of Arkansas is going after Family Dollar with a lawsuit over a rat infestation at the company’s West Memphis distribution center.

“Today I am announcing on behalf of the state of Arkansas that we have filed a lawsuit against Family Dollar and the parent company Dollar Tree Incorporated for violations of the Arkansas deceptive trade practices act,” said Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge says Family Dollar knew for years they had a rat problem at the West Memphis Distribution Center.

“Since at least January of 2020 Family Dollar had knowledge of the long lasting and massive rodent infestation,” said Rutledge.

Action News 5 obtained inspection reports from the Arkansas Department of Health that go back as far as July 2019 stating “maintenance of the grounds is inadequate to protect against contamination,” and “a failure to conduct cleaning and sanitizing operations.”

It wasn’t until February of this year that any significant action was taken following a 22-page report by the FDA showing inspectors found thousands of live and dead rodents inside the building.

That discovery temporarily shut down 404 Family Dollar stores, including 85 stores in Arkansas and 61 in Memphis, which received contaminated products from the facility.

The lawsuit requests millions of dollars in fines against Family Dollar.

“We will go after $10,000 per product that was distributed from that particular warehouse,” said Shannon Halijan with the AG’s office.

In previous statements, Family Dollar said they are committed to providing safe and quality products to customers, and are fully cooperating with all regulatory agencies in the resolution of this matter.

Action News 5 made multiple attempts to reach Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, for a response to this lawsuit but have not hear back.

