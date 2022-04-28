Advertise with Us
Redbirds go yard in win at Durham, Liberatore to pitcher in International League

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the diamond, the Memphis Redbirds use the long ball to down the Durham Bulls on the road 9-6.

The Birds slammed five home runs, including two by the parent Cardinals’ top prospect Nolan Gorman.

Same teams Thursday night in Durham.

Redbirds Starting Pitcher Matthew Liberatore is the International League Pitcher of the Week.

Liberator is the No. 3 prospect for the parent club St. Louis Cardinals. 

He threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, no walks and just two hits Saturday against Omaha.

In six of the 9 K’s, batters were caught looking.

He faced just two batters over the minimum. The Redbirds are back in town next Tuesday, May 3 to open a series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp downtown at AutoZone Park.

