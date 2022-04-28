Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department lost one of its own this week.

The department announced the untimely death of Kaitlin Bergan, a probationary firefighter and paramedic who was a recent graduate of Lateral Class 117. She was assigned to Engine 25 and is remembered as charismatic with a contagious smile.

MFD says her work ethic was unmatched and she leaves behind a lasting impression that the department will never forget.

The community is asked to keep Bergan and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

