Recent graduate with Memphis Fire Department dies

Kaitlin Bergan
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department lost one of its own this week.

The department announced the untimely death of Kaitlin Bergan, a probationary firefighter and paramedic who was a recent graduate of Lateral Class 117. She was assigned to Engine 25 and is remembered as charismatic with a contagious smile.

MFD says her work ethic was unmatched and she leaves behind a lasting impression that the department will never forget.

The community is asked to keep Bergan and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

