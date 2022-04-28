Police: Man shot while driving on I-40
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an interstate shooting that happened Wednesday night.
Officers say it happened Just before 9:40 p.m. on I-40 and Covington Pike.
The victim went to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
There is no suspect information available at this time; this is an ongoing investigation.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.