Police: Man shot while driving on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating an interstate shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officers say it happened Just before 9:40 p.m. on I-40 and Covington Pike.

The victim went to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time; this is an ongoing investigation.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

