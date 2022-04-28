Morant shines in Game 5 win vs Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This Memphis Grizzlies-Minnesota Timberwolves Playoff Series is something akin to the Illiad and the Odyssey for you English majors out there.

Morality plays played out before 18,000 screaming fans at FedExForum, and Millions more NBA fans around the world and it’s the Grizzlies now on Top 3-Games to two with Memphis Super Star Guard Ja Morant leading the way last night.

A near Triple Double 30 points, 13 rebounds, 9 assists and one body collected as the Griz win Game 5 111-109.

Morant’s emphatic slam over Malik Beasley to end the 3rd quarter sends a bolt of lighting through the Grindhouse, energizing the team and the fans.

The Grizzlies battled back from several double-digit deficits as Morant, who struggled early himself, rallies with 18 points in the 4th quarter alone, and the last 13 straight to end the night.

His only 3-pointer gives the Grizzlies their first lead with just more than a minute to play, 107-106.

An Anthony Edwards three tied the game at 109 with just 3.7 seconds left.

Just enough time for Morant to do his thing on the drive, and send FedExForum to “Whoop That Trick” heaven with the narrow 2-point victory. When you need a hoop, call 12, and chances are he will answer.

