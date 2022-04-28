‘Modest Mouse’ back on BSMF lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ‘Modest Mouse’ is back on the BSMF lineup!

On Tuesday, a band spokesperson said one of the band members had tested positive for COVID-19 and that Sunday’s performance at BSMF would be canceled.

According to social media post from Beale Street Music Festival on Friday, the band member tested negative and has been given clearance to perform this weekend .

Modest Mouse will be performing Sunday on the Terminix Stage.

