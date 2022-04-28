Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
‘Modest Mouse’ back on BSMF lineup

Beale Street Music Festival 2022
By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ‘Modest Mouse’ is back on the BSMF lineup!

On Tuesday, a band spokesperson said one of the band members had tested positive for COVID-19 and that Sunday’s performance at BSMF would be canceled.

According to social media post from Beale Street Music Festival on Friday, the band member tested negative and has been given clearance to perform this weekend .

Modest Mouse will be performing Sunday on the Terminix Stage.

