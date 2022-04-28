Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Tiger football adds transfer linemen

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger Football team just picked up a couple of commitments from the transfer portal. Both are defensive linemen.

CorMontae Hamilton is coming home to Memphis after starting his career at Ohio State.

The former Whitehaven High star was rated the No. 22 tight end in the nation as a prep before being switched to the D-Line.

Hamilton is reuniting with new Tigers Defensive Coordinator Matt Barnes, who also came from Ohio State.     

The Tigers also picked up WAC Freshman of the Year Kamren Washington from Sam Houston State.

Washington had 13 tackles and a sack in 10 games last season.

