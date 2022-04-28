Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Live at the Garden is back in June with a lineup full of music icons.

The Memphis Botanic Garden made the announcement Thursday evening at their Announcement Line-up Party.

The summer’s lineup:

June 11 - Steely Dan

July 15 - Darius Rucker

August 20 - Lady A

September 3 - Doobie Brothers

October 20 - Chicago

“We are excited to announce this year’s lineup and finally get back to what feels like a normal concert season, post-Covid,” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “We have a lot of star power and fan favorites on this lineup. Collectively, these artists have sold over 175 million albums. This is the kind of lineup where you know every word to every song.”

For more information on Live at at the Garden you can call 901-636-4107 or visit their website at www.liveatthegarden.com

