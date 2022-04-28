Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup

Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup
Memphis Botanic Garden announces Live at the Garden lineup(Memphis Botanic Garden)
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Live at the Garden is back in June with a lineup full of music icons.

The Memphis Botanic Garden made the announcement Thursday evening at their Announcement Line-up Party.

The summer’s lineup:

  • June 11 - Steely Dan
  • July 15 - Darius Rucker
  • August 20 - Lady A
  • September 3 - Doobie Brothers
  • October 20 - Chicago

“We are excited to announce this year’s lineup and finally get back to what feels like a normal concert season, post-Covid,” said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. “We have a lot of star power and fan favorites on this lineup. Collectively, these artists have sold over 175 million albums. This is the kind of lineup where you know every word to every song.”

Season passes are available for purchase here.

Individual show tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on Live at at the Garden you can call 901-636-4107 or visit their website at www.liveatthegarden.com

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
Heard a loud boom in Mississippi this morning? It was a meteor.
File photo of crime scene tape.
1 injured, 1 dead after shooting near Wolfchase Galleria
According to Gulfport Police, the suspect barricaded himself inside the Canal Grocery...
Suspect, victims identified in Biloxi hotel shooting, Gulfport stand-off
Brittany Booker, 30, was killed after trying to help a friend in an abusive relationship, her...
Mom of 6 killed after trying to help friend in abusive relationship
Community members have set up a memorial for Michelle McPeek near one of the entrances to Upena...
Mother left ‘unrecognizable’ after son beat her to death, police say

Latest News

Final prep underway at Liberty Park for Beale Street Music Festival
Crews, neighbors prepare for thousands of people at BSMF
Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday
Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis (Memphis Flyer)
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis