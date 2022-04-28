Advertise with Us
Memphis attorney convicted of stealing funds from client

By Gabe Houston
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A longtime Memphis attorney has been convicted of stealing a check from a client that was awarded in a 2014 settlement case where he served as her attorney.

Former defense attorney Paul Springer, was convicted Thursday on one felony count of theft of property over $60,000.

The District Attorney’s office says Springer represented a woman in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city. The case settled with the city agreeing to pay the woman $150,000.

Attorney Springer’s fee was one-third of the settlement leaving the client to receive $90,000. The DA’s office says in March 2014, Springer picked up the check for his client but never gave it to her, instead he kept the full amount.

Springer still faces theft charges involving a different client and he was permanently disbarred in 2018 by the Tennessee Board Of Professional Responsibility. His sentencing date is set for June.

The client in this case did receive a payment from the Tennessee Lawyers fund for client protection which is financed by annual registration fees from attorneys to practice in Tennessee.

