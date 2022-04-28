Advertise with Us
Arkansas attorney general announces lawsuit against Family Dollar over rat infestation

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a lawsuit against Family Dollar after a rat infestation at the state’s distribution center shut down hundreds of stores in February.

The Food & Drug Admnistration (FDA) reported the findings on Feb. 18 launching a widespread shutdown.

A total of 404 stores across 11 states including Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi were periodically shut down due to the infestation.

Some of the possible contaminated products included:

  • Human foods
  • Cosmetics
  • Animal foods
  • OTC medications

Rutledge’s lawsuit is the latest of many filed against the company. The suit is filed against Family Dollar and the parent company Dollar Tree.

The suit will specifically focus on the 85 stores in Arkansas impacted by the infestation.

RELATED | Multiple lawsuits filed against Family Dollar after rat infestation

