Juvenile steals car, guns and assaults police officer

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 16-year-old has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and assaulting a police officer.

Police say they were checking a suspicious vehicle on Decatur Street, but when officers approached the car the driver rammed the unmarked squad car.

The officers detained the driver, but the passenger fled the scene.

Police found that the car was stolen, and, upon further investigation, they found two handguns, one on the suspect and one in the car, that were also stolen.

The juvenile is charged with aggravated assault against a first responder, three counts of burglary to an automobile, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of property $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property under $1,000, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony.

