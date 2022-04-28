Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer highlights the return of Beale Street Music Festival.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about some of the local talent taking the stage during this year’s festival.

Jesse also talked about there feature of Tops Bar-B-Q who is celebrating 70 years in business.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

