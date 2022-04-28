Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s edition of the Memphis Flyer highlights the return of Beale Street Music Festival.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Andrew Douglas at the Action News 5 Digital Desk to talk about some of the local talent taking the stage during this year’s festival.

Jesse also talked about there feature of Tops Bar-B-Q who is celebrating 70 years in business.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.