Grizzlies Sunday playoff game tickets on sale Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA playoffs continue this weekend as the Grizzlies play at home at the FedExForum both Friday and Sunday.

Tickets for Sunday’s playoff game will go on sale Saturday, April 30, at 12 p.m. and can be purchased here.

MVP Season Ticket Members can buy tickets during an exclusive presale that will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

Their opponent will be determined by outcome of Friday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and will be announced following the game. The Grizzlies will either play Round 1 Game 7 against the Timberwolves or Round 2 Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors.

There is a purchase limit of four tickets per game.

