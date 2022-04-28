Gov. Lee in Collierville for IMC Companies ribbon cutting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee paid a visit to Collierville Wednesday morning as he and other city leaders made their appearance at the new IMC Headquarters.

IMC Companies held a ribbon-cutting for their new headquarters moving from Memphis to Collierville. Lee was one of the speakers during the event.

IMC touts itself as the largest marine drayage company in the country, which transports freight from an ocean port to a destination.

Back in October, the governor along with IMC announced the $23 million investment to expand its operations at the Shelby County headquarters. The project was slated to create more than 100 new jobs in Collierville.

