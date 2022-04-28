Curbing Crime: Law enforcement, city leaders weigh in on security efforts downtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old is recovering tonight after being shot near Beale Street early this morning.

City and county leaders are chiming in on how to keep the historic street safe, especially before a busy Memphis in May weekend.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says his stance has not changed in regards to how to make Beale Street safer.

He says we must close the bars earlier and strengthen private security on weeknights.

Police say just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning officers were flagged down on Second Street where a man was shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was in possession of a gun stolen from a vehicle in October of 2021.

Memphis Police also say two allegedly involved in the incident were cited for unlawful possession of a weapon, but no charges have been filed in the shooting or aggravated assault.

This morning, during a virtual crime prevention discussion, we asked Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner how his agency could help curb crime on Beale Street.

He says within the next couple of weeks the sheriff’s office will add deputies to this area to help MPD patrol the area.

But he blames the new state law permitting permit-less carry for making it difficult to secure the area.

“We’re living in such a gun craze society now, you know down on Beale Street you know how it is. It can get very, very crowded and just doesn’t take much to jump off, everyone is carrying guns now our officers don’t know if they are being carried legally or not,” Sheriff Bonner said.

We requested an on-camera interview with Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis about crime in the downtown entertainment district.

She provided a statement saying in part:

“The Memphis Police Department is continuously working with our partners at the Downtown Memphis Commission to ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the entertainment district... Additional officers and supervisors are working to provide coverage in the focused areas of the district. We also need the public’s help... We ask that anyone with any information on this crime or any other in our community call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.”

We spoke to Paul Young with the Downtown Memphis Commission and we asked him if there are any plans to make the increased security measures we see on the weekend permanent throughout the week.

